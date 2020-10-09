|
Mindy Kaling reveals she secretly gave birth to her second child in September
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Mindy Kaling breaks the news on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" that she had a baby boy in September
Mindy Kaling American actress, writer, producer, and comedian
Mindy Kaling gives birth to baby boy
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
'This is news to a lot of people!' Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to a boy last monthMindy Kaling revealed she has given birth to her second a child, a boy. The actress revealed Thursday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
USATODAY.com
Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Stephen Colbert American comedian, writer, actor, and television host
Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosisPresident Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com
