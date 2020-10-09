Mindy Kaling reveals she secretly gave birth to her second child in September

Global  
 

Friday, 9 October 2020
The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

 Mindy Kaling revealed she has given birth to her second a child, a boy. The actress revealed Thursday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
USATODAY.com
Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3' [Video]

Mindy Kaling was nervous about writing 'Legally Blonde 3'

Mindy Kaling was "nervous" about writing the script for the third Legally Blonde movie because the first one was so "iconic"

Here's how late-night comics dealt with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis was the top topic Friday for late-night comedians, from Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel.
USATODAY.com

