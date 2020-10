Indian-origin Srikant Datar named Dean of Harvard Business School Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

An alumnus of University of Bombay and Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Mr Datar succeeds Nitin Nohria and will assume charge as the school’s next dean on January 1 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this