You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ex-Ranger Lundqvist to sign with former rival Capitals Veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will sign a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals, multiple outlets reported Friday.

CBC.ca 7 hours ago



Source: Ex-Rangers goalie Lundqvist joining Caps Longtime Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist is signing a one-year deal with the Capitals, a source confirmed to ESPN

ESPN 9 hours ago



The King dethroned: Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist's contract The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history on Wednesday when they paid off the final year of Henrik Lundqvist's contract.

CBC.ca 1 week ago





Tweets about this