Iga Swiatek says ‘the pressure isn’t on me’ ahead of French Open final
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Iga Swiatek knows time is on her side but she has rushed towards the top of the game at Roland Garros this fortnight. She can cap one of the most impressive grand slam runs by a teenager in recent years by defeating Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin to lift her maiden trophy on Saturday. Swiatek, 19, has lost just 23 games in six matches, including a 6-1 6-2 victory against top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, and former greats have fallen over themselves to predict a glowing future. View this post on Instagram 🤯There are no words so I'll just leave it here. FINAL!!! Trudno znaleźć mi słowa, więc napiszę po prostu…FINAŁ!!!🤯...
