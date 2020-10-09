Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iga Swiatek says ‘the pressure isn’t on me’ ahead of French Open final

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Iga Swiatek says ‘the pressure isn’t on me’ ahead of French Open finalIga Swiatek knows time is on her side but she has rushed towards the top of the game at Roland Garros this fortnight. She can cap one of the most impressive grand slam runs by a teenager in recent years by defeating Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin to lift her maiden trophy on Saturday. Swiatek, 19, has lost just 23 games in six matches, including a 6-1 6-2 victory against top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, and former greats have fallen over themselves to predict a glowing future. View this post on Instagram 🤯There are no words so I'll just leave it here. FINAL!!! Trudno znaleźć mi słowa, więc napiszę po prostu…FINAŁ!!!🤯...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Iga Świątek Iga Świątek Polish tennis player

'Too close to call' - Kenin and teenager Swiatek set for French Open final

 There will be a new name on the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup after Sofia Kenin faces teenager Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's final on Saturday.
BBC News

Teenager Swiatek beats Podoroska in French Open to reach first Slam final

 Polish teenager Iga Swiatek is a step away from a remarkable first Grand Slam title after brushing aside Nadia Podoroska in her French Open semi-final.
BBC News

Swiatek shocks Halep at Roland Garros as Nadal takes leap into unknown

 h teenager Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face Italian qualifier Martina..
WorldNews

Top seed Halep thrashed by Polish teenager Swiatek and out of French Open

 Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in little more than an hour in the fourth round.
BBC News

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

French Open: Novak Djokovic edges past Stefanos Tsitsipas in thriller

 Novak Djokovic withstands a gutsy fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against Rafael Nadal.
BBC News

King Nadal downs Schwartzman to reach 13th French Open final

 PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal moved within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by reaching the French Open final with a comfortable 6-3 6-3..
WorldNews

Nadal beats Schwartzman to reach 13th French Open final

 Spain's 12-time champion Rafael Nadal reaches another French Open final with a battling win over Diego Schwartzman.
BBC News

French Open 2020: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett win wheelchair doubles title

 Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett complete a clean sweep of Grand Slam men's wheelchair doubles titles in 2020 by winning the French Open.
BBC News

Sofia Kenin Sofia Kenin American tennis player

Problem-solver Kenin looks to add French Open 'piece' to puzzle

 Sofia Kenin's prospects entering the French Open appeared as bleak as the weather at a damp and chilly Roland Garros, following a 6-0, 6-0 loss in her only..
WorldNews

Kvitova back in Roland Garros semi-finals after 8 years

 Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3,..
WorldNews

Collins takes 'untraditional route' to quarterfinals

 Danielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Tunisian 30th seed Ons..
WorldNews

Australian Open Australian Open Australian Open Tennis Championships

Roger Federer: ‘I am training painlessly and there will be no more surgeries’

 Roger Federer says he is training ‘painlessly’ and he is confident there will be no more knee surgeries required. Federer has not played competitively since..
WorldNews

Kenin, Kvitova, Zhang advance; Ostapenko exits

 American fourth seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin made the last 16 at Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-0 defeat of Romanian qualifier Irina..
WorldNews

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Dwayne Johnson becomes Instagram's most-followed man in America [Video]

Dwayne Johnson becomes Instagram's most-followed man in America

On Thursday, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate surpassing 200 million followers on the platform.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols [Video]

Morgan Wallen loses ‘SNL’ performance slot after breaking COVID-19 protocols

In an emotional post to Instagram, Wallen told fans the show had canned his performance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Simona Halep Simona Halep Romanian tennis player

Top seed Halep races into French Open last 16

 Top seed Simona Halep underlines why she is considered the French Open favourite after thrashing American teenager Amanda Anisimova.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal faces tough path to French Open final [Video]

Nadal faces tough path to French Open final

Players gear up for the French Open - the final grand slam of the year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Top seed Halep thrashed by Polish teenager Swiatek and out of French Open

 Top seed Simona Halep is out of the French Open after losing to Iga Swiatek in little more than an hour in the fourth round.
BBC News Also reported by •CBC.caThe AgeNYTimes.comESPN

French Open: Top seed Simona Halep crashes out after losing to 19-year-old Iga Swiatek

 Top seed Romanian Simona Halep is out of French Open after she lost her fourth-round match 6-1, 6-2 to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Sunday.
DNA Also reported by •CBC.caBBC SportThe Sport ReviewMid-DayNYTimes.com

News24.com | Untested Nadal expects tougher task as Halep eyes French Open revenge

 Rafael Nadal anticipates a stiffer challenge at the French Open after strolling through the first two rounds while top seed Simona Halep faces a rematch with...
News24 Also reported by •Mid-DayNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Top seed Halep races into French Open last 16 https://t.co/0JbxpoJxi2 1 week ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Top seed Halep races into French Open last 16: Top seed Simona Halep… https://t.co/uQYxbMKERe TheBikiniCalendar 1 week ago