|
Ryanair sees Boeing 737 Max returning in US in ‘next month or so’
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Ryanair expects Boeing’s troubled 737 Max aircraft to return to service in the United States in the next month or so, paving the way for the Irish low-cost carrier to start receiving planes in early 2021, a senior...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boeing 737 MAX Airliner family by Boeing
CBS Evening News, October 11th, 2020Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus; Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashes
CBS News
Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashesThe 737 Max could be approved to fly as soon as November after regulators took a step toward lifting the order that kept the airliner grounded after two deadly..
CBS News
FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35Published
FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Ryanair Irish low-cost airline; largest by passenger numbers in Europe; main operating unit of Ryanair Holdings
Ryanair cuts one-in-three winter flights and warns of further job lossesBudget airline blames flight restrictions across EU as passenger numbers fall Ryanair is cutting the number of its winter flights by a third because of Covid..
WorldNews
Boeing Aerospace and defense manufacturer in the United States
EU given green light to hit US with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing rulingThe EU has been handed the right to hit almost $4 billion (€3.4 billion)-worth of US goods with punitive tariffs in retaliation for illegal state aid to..
WorldNews
Trade body says EU can sanction $4B worth of US goodsGENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators said Tuesday that the European Union can sanction up to $4 billion in U.S. goods over Washington's illegal..
WorldNews
BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
Boeing astronaut steps down from Starliner test flightChris Ferguson has been replaced by NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore for Boeing's first piloted Starliner test flight.
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this