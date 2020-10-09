Global  
 

Ryanair sees Boeing 737 Max returning in US in ‘next month or so’

Friday, 9 October 2020
Ryanair sees Boeing 737 Max returning in US in ‘next month or so’Ryanair expects Boeing’s troubled 737 Max aircraft to return to service in the United States in the next month or so, paving the way for the Irish low-cost carrier to start receiving planes in early 2021, a senior...
CBS Evening News, October 11th, 2020

 Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus; Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashes
CBS News

Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashes

 The 737 Max could be approved to fly as soon as November after regulators took a step toward lifting the order that kept the airliner grounded after two deadly..
CBS News
FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max [Video]

FAA chief not ready to re-approve Boeing 737 Max

Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, saying after that he liked what he saw, but there is more to be done following a ban after fatal crashes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX [Video]

FAA chief to take controls of 737 MAX

FAA chief Steve Dickson will take the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, testing upgrades that the planemaker says should prevent a repeat of the two fatal crashes that saw the jet grounded. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

Ryanair cuts one-in-three winter flights and warns of further job losses

 Budget airline blames flight restrictions across EU as passenger numbers fall Ryanair is cutting the number of its winter flights by a third because of Covid..
WorldNews

EU given green light to hit US with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing ruling

 The EU has been handed the right to hit almost $4 billion (€3.4 billion)-worth of US goods with punitive tariffs in retaliation for illegal state aid to..
WorldNews

Trade body says EU can sanction $4B worth of US goods

 GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators said Tuesday that the European Union can sanction up to $4 billion in U.S. goods over Washington's illegal..
WorldNews
BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow [Video]

BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow

British Airways’ last two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 planes have embarked on their final flights, with one landing at St Athan Airfield in Wales, and the other at Kemble Airfield in the Cotswolds. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Boeing astronaut steps down from Starliner test flight

 Chris Ferguson has been replaced by NASA astronaut Barry Wilmore for Boeing's first piloted Starliner test flight.
CBS News

