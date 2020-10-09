Alleged plot against Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is chilling Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(CNN)As a prosecutor for more than 14 years, I've seen my share of criminal complaints charging every crime in the book, from murder on down. But Thursday's FBI complaint detailing the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow several state governments is uniquely chilling: It suggests that the nation has gone down a dark new road. Elie Honig Six men face federal charges and seven other men face state charges in the case. A few things jump out. First, this alleged plot, detailed by federal and state officials, was very plausible. It's frightening to contemplate, but the alleged kidnapping scheme could well have succeeded had it not been intercepted by law...


