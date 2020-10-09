Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alleged plot against Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is chilling

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Alleged plot against Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is chilling(CNN)As a prosecutor for more than 14 years, I've seen my share of criminal complaints charging every crime in the book, from murder on down. But Thursday's FBI complaint detailing the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow several state governments is uniquely chilling: It suggests that the nation has gone down a dark new road. Elie Honig Six men face federal charges and seven other men face state charges in the case. A few things jump out. First, this alleged plot, detailed by federal and state officials, was very plausible. It's frightening to contemplate, but the alleged kidnapping scheme could well have succeeded had it not been intercepted by law...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 02:38

 Six suspects face federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and were arrested Wednesday. Seven more people linked to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group are in custody on state charges, officials said. Tom Wait reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

'They're amateurs': Feds say plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was dangerous, poorly planned

 U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens agreed the government had probable cause to charge the six defendants, despite objections by defense lawyers.
 
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Five men face trial for plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Prosecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap the state's governor because of her measures to..
New Zealand Herald

Another suspect charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

 Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is charged with material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.
USATODAY.com
MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI [Video]

MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI

[NFA] Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:39Published

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:55Published

Trump and Biden hit campaign trail after dueling town halls

 Less than 24 hours after dueling town halls, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Michigan, hoping to lock up that swing state, while President..
CBS News

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

FBI probing whether emails in New York Post story about Hunter Biden are tied to Russian disinformation

 The FBI is investigating whether emails published by the New York Post about Hunter Biden are linked to a Russian effort to spread disinformation.
USATODAY.com

White Supremacist Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Bomb Colorado Synagogue

 Richard Holzer, 28, shared with undercover F.B.I. agents that he wanted to get a synagogue “off the map.”
NYTimes.com

Sneak peek: 20 Days of Terror: The Austin Bomber

 A city under siege. A serial bomber at large. How the FBI helped end a deadly crime spree. Watch an all-new "The FBI Declassified," narrated by Alana De La Garza..
CBS News

Nude photos and death threats - how a scandal toppled Anchorage's mayor

 A stunning tale of inappropriate behaviour between a politician and a television anchor, death threats and nude photos culminated in a joint police-FBI..
New Zealand Herald

The FBI Declassified: The Spies Next Door

 The investigation and capture of Russian spies living as Americans. Russian spies living as Americans. Could they be your neighbors? How the FBI stopped a..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Another suspect charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor [Video]

Another suspect charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Another suspect charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:24Published
Wisconsin man becomes 14th person charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot [Video]

Wisconsin man becomes 14th person charged in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot

A Wisconsin man is the 8th person charged by the state and the 14th person charged overall for his alleged role in the kidnapping plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:32Published
More charges issued in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer [Video]

More charges issued in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer

More charges issued in kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:45Published

Tweets about this

naylakhoury

Nayla Khoury RT @ZeinakhodrAljaz: Reuters: FBI says it has reached no firm conclusion about cause Beirut port explosion; Other US & European Govt agenci… 3 hours ago

alorair

Khalid A Alorair RT @AlArabiya_Eng: The #FBI says it has reached no firm conclusion about what caused the August 4 explosion in the Port of #Beirut that kil… 9 hours ago

Cassandra3366

Cassandra33 #FBI hasn't reach firm conclusion on cause of #BeirutBlast https://t.co/YTAC3SKA5Z 15 hours ago