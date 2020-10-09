|
Alleged plot against Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is chilling
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
(CNN)As a prosecutor for more than 14 years, I've seen my share of criminal complaints charging every crime in the book, from murder on down. But Thursday's FBI complaint detailing the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow several state governments is uniquely chilling: It suggests that the nation has gone down a dark new road. Elie Honig Six men face federal charges and seven other men face state charges in the case. A few things jump out. First, this alleged plot, detailed by federal and state officials, was very plausible. It's frightening to contemplate, but the alleged kidnapping scheme could well have succeeded had it not been intercepted by law...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan
'They're amateurs': Feds say plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was dangerous, poorly plannedU.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens agreed the government had probable cause to charge the six defendants, despite objections by defense lawyers.
USATODAY.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Five men face trial for plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen WhitmerProsecutors provided enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap the state's governor because of her measures to..
New Zealand Herald
Another suspect charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerBrian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is charged with material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.
USATODAY.com
MI plot suspects also considered targeting VA Gov: FBI
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:39Published
Michigan State in the northern United States
Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:55Published
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail after dueling town hallsLess than 24 hours after dueling town halls, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went to Michigan, hoping to lock up that swing state, while President..
CBS News
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
FBI probing whether emails in New York Post story about Hunter Biden are tied to Russian disinformationThe FBI is investigating whether emails published by the New York Post about Hunter Biden are linked to a Russian effort to spread disinformation.
USATODAY.com
White Supremacist Pleads Guilty to Plotting to Bomb Colorado SynagogueRichard Holzer, 28, shared with undercover F.B.I. agents that he wanted to get a synagogue “off the map.”
NYTimes.com
Sneak peek: 20 Days of Terror: The Austin BomberA city under siege. A serial bomber at large. How the FBI helped end a deadly crime spree. Watch an all-new "The FBI Declassified," narrated by Alana De La Garza..
CBS News
Nude photos and death threats - how a scandal toppled Anchorage's mayorA stunning tale of inappropriate behaviour between a politician and a television anchor, death threats and nude photos culminated in a joint police-FBI..
New Zealand Herald
The FBI Declassified: The Spies Next DoorThe investigation and capture of Russian spies living as Americans. Russian spies living as Americans. Could they be your neighbors? How the FBI stopped a..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this