Rays revenge home run knocks off Yankees in winner-take-all Game 5, Tampa Bay returns to ALCS for first time since 2008

USATODAY.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Michael Brosseau's home run in the eighth inning lifts the Rays over the Yankees, 2-1, in ALDS Game 5. They face the Astros in the ALCS.
News video: ALCS: Rays bring big bats and arms to matchup with Astros

ALCS: Rays bring big bats and arms to matchup with Astros 00:43

 SportsPulse: The Tampa Bay Rays dispatched the New York Yankees and will now face the Houston Astros in an ALCS which promises to feature a lot of fire power.

