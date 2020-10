Temara brilliance seals dominant win for Roosters over Warriors in NRLW Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Zahara Temara scored a stunning individual try as the Roosters clinched a 22-12 win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Crank Start Media Temara brilliance seals dominant win for Roosters over Warriors in NRLW #search https://t.co/liFdzlTaUb 7 minutes ago Zyite.com Temara brilliance seals dominant win for Roosters over Warriors in NRLW https://t.co/YRpNAiyMCZ 7 minutes ago