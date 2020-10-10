Global  
 

UK recalls ambassador to Belarus amid unrest

BBC News Saturday, 10 October 2020
Tensions are growing in Europe following a crackdown on protests against the country's president.
"We are women. We are strong." - Belarusian opposition leader promises to fight until victory

“We are women. We are strong.” - Belarusian opposition leader promises to fight until victory

The leader of Belarus's opposition movement has promised their combat will continue "until victory" - because the Belarusian people will never again accept to live in "a state of slaves".

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 08:00
Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest

Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55
Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrant

Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya unfazed by Russian arrest warrant

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the Belarusian opposition figurehead who is currently in exile, told Euronews she is not frightened about being placed on Russia's wanted list.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:47

UN rights investigator warns of 'iron curtain' in Belarus

UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus

A UN investigator of human rights violations in Belarus is warning of another 'iron curtain' descending on Europe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56
Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests

Belarus unrest: UN Human Rights Council debates violence & arrests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:34
Belarus mass arrests fail to stop protests

Belarus mass arrests fail to stop protests

After nearly 800 people were arrested in Minsk last Sunday, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights condemned what she called the violent repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06

