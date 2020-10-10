Global  
 

North Korea holds anniversary military parade, South Korea says

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 10 October 2020
North Korea has celebrated the 75th anniversary of its ruling party with what appears to be a large military parade, according to South Korea. Observers say the North may use the opportunity to unveil new weapons.
