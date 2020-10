Chapada wins his way into Caulfield Cup as Mr Quickie lands Toorak Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Chapada won his way into the Caulfield Cup after landing Herbert Power, while Phillip Stokes and Jamie Kah found the key to Mr Quickie to take out the Toorak Handicap. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this