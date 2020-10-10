Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada still downplays risk of airborne spread of coronavirus despite WHO, CDC guidance

CBC.ca Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Canada's guidelines on how COVID-19 spreads still do not acknowledge the threat of infection through the air, despite other countries and international health organizations updating their stance on the issue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CDC updates guidance on aerosolized COVID-19 spread [Video]

CDC updates guidance on aerosolized COVID-19 spread

This week, the CDC updated how the coronavirus spreads, saying people have been infected at distances of greater than 6 feet apart through airborne particles.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:45Published
COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC [Video]

COVID-19 can spread by airborne transmission: CDC

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in an updated guidance on Monday said COVID-19 can spread through airborne transmission, a month after it took down a similar warning. This report..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this