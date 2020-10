You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Giro d'Italia: Simon Yates out of race with Covid-19 Britain's Simon Yates withdraws from the Giro d'Italia before stage eight after testing positive for coronavirus.

BBC Sport 4 days ago



Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19 Briton Simon Yates has been withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for the new coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team said on Saturday.

The Age 4 days ago



Cycling: Giro d’Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 cases Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City (Reuters) – The Giro d’Italia was on the brink...

WorldNews 12 hours ago





Tweets about this