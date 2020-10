Waller tossing up Wild Ruler and Dirty Work for final Everest slot Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Wild Ruler was too slick in the Roman Consul Stakes at Randwick before Dirty Work swooped late to win the Schillaci Stakes at Caulfield. 👓 View full article

