Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for MI vs DC IPL 2020
Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season’s two most consistent teams — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly...
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in..