Cook, Reynolds star as Souths march towards Panthers showdown Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Damien Cook set up two tries and scored one late as Souths triumphed 38-24 against the Eels to set up a preliminary final against Penrith. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this