How the FBI spent months tracking the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Saturday, 10 October 2020
Here's how the federal government thwarted an effort to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to court records, the FBI, police and prosecutors.
Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Feds Foil Alleged Plot To Kidnap, Kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 02:38

 Six suspects face federal charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and were arrested Wednesday. Seven more people linked to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group are in custody on state charges, officials said. Tom Wait reports.

