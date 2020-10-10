Iga Swiatek wins French Open women's singles title

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation
French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.
Serena withdraws from French Open
Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury
CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open.
Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury.
The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..