Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iga Swiatek wins French Open women's singles title

The Age Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Iga Swiatek became the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title when she beat American fourth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in the French Open final on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation [Video]

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published
Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open 2020: Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek set for final duel

 There will be a new name on the Suzanne-Lenglen cup after Sofia Kenin faces teenager Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's final on Saturday.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsZee NewsNews24NYTimes.comIndian ExpressDNA

News24.com | 'Jed': Last Polish woman to reach French Open final

 For 19-year-old Iga Swiatek the French Open final on Saturday is a breakthough but 81 years ago she had a Polish predecessor, Jadwiga Jedrzejowska, who played...
News24 Also reported by •CBC.caThe Age

Swiatek, 19, beats Kenin to win French Open title

 Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final.
ESPN


Tweets about this