Djokovic sets up epic final clash with clay master Nadal
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open tomorrow after withstanding a spirited Stefanos Tsitsipas fightback at Roland Garros. Djokovic looked to be easing to a relatively straightforward victory when he served for the match at 5-4 in the third set only for Tsitsipas to save a match point and turn the contest completely around. But...
