Djokovic sets up epic final clash with clay master Nadal

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Djokovic sets up epic final clash with clay master NadalNovak Djokovic will face Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open tomorrow after withstanding a spirited Stefanos Tsitsipas fightback at Roland Garros. Djokovic looked to be easing to a relatively straightforward victory when he served for the match at 5-4 in the third set only for Tsitsipas to save a match point and turn the contest completely around. But...
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

French Open: Novak Djokovic edges past Stefanos Tsitsipas in thriller

 Novak Djokovic withstands a gutsy fightback from fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up a French Open final against Rafael Nadal.
BBC News

Roger Federer: ‘I am training painlessly and there will be no more surgeries’

 Roger Federer says he is training ‘painlessly’ and he is confident there will be no more knee surgeries required. Federer has not played competitively since..
WorldNews

Tsitsipas & Schwartzman plan shock wins in French Open semi-finals

 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman will attempt to cause two major upsets when they face Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in Friday's French Open..
BBC News

Carreno Busta questions Djokovic physical issues

 Pablo Carreno Busta questions Novak Djokovic's physical struggles early on during their French Open quarter-final on Wednesday.
BBC News

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

King Nadal downs Schwartzman to reach 13th French Open final

 PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal moved within one win of a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title by reaching the French Open final with a comfortable 6-3 6-3..
WorldNews

Nadal beats Schwartzman to reach 13th French Open final

 Spain's 12-time champion Rafael Nadal reaches another French Open final with a battling win over Diego Schwartzman.
BBC News

Stefanos Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas Greek tennis player

Djokovic’s body acts up at French Open; faces Tsitsipas next

 PARIS — The first obvious sign of trouble for Novak Djokovic came when he stepped out into Court Philippe Chatrier with a rather large square of beige athletic..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals

 Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches his first French Open semi-final with a commanding straight-set victory over Andrey Rublev.
BBC News

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

French Open 2020: Britain's Alfie Hewett completes double by winning singles title

 Britain's Alfie Hewett wins his second title of the 2020 French Open by beating Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the wheelchair singles final.
BBC News

Iga Swiatek says ‘the pressure isn’t on me’ ahead of French Open final

 Iga Swiatek knows time is on her side but she has rushed towards the top of the game at Roland Garros this fortnight. She can cap one of the most impressive..
WorldNews

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career [Video]

McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball. The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open. According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

French Open: Novak Djokovic to take on Rafale Nadal in blockbuster men's final on October 11

 Novak Djokovic will be locking horns with Rafael Nadal in the final of the French Open on Sunday (October 11, 2020) as the Serbian emerged triumphant in the...
Zee News Also reported by •News24Indian Express

News24.com | A look back at Djokovic-Nadal rivalry ahead of ninth slam final at French Open

 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will contest their ninth grand slam final at the French Open on Sunday.
News24 Also reported by •ESPN

WorldNews Also reported by •DNA

