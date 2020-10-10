Global  
 

UK recalls its ambassador from Belarus

WorldNews Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
UK recalls its ambassador from BelarusGreat Britain, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, decided to recall its ambassador from Belarus for consultations. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said this on Twitter 🇬🇧 condemns Belarus’ decision to expel Polish & Lithuanian diplomats....
