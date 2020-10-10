Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole as Mercedes continue dominance

Lewis Hamilton opposes plans to hold the Brazilian Grand Prix at a new track in Rio De Janeiro to be built on land that is currently forest.

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton winning four of them.

A member of the Mercedes team tests positive for coronavirus ahead of this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix.

Ferrari - A Formula 1 kind of Wednesday



This was a day to remember for Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott and Mick Schumacher at the Fiorano track. The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students each had a run behind the wheel of a 2018 Ferrari.

F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks toextend his championship lead further. The Brit cruised to victory in Belgium,and will be hoping to add to his impressive