Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Eifel Grand Prix pole as Mercedes continue dominance
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Valtteri Bottas beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes secured another front-row lockout in qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix. ......
