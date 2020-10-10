|
Spoilers! 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' stars discuss their characters' bittersweet fates
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
'The Haunting of Bly Manor' involves ghosts, love and ghosts who fall in love. The stars discuss their characters' bittersweet fates. (Spoilers!)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
The Haunting of Bly Manor Television Series on Netflix
Now Screening (10/09/20): 'The Right Stuff,' 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,' 'The Lie,' 'An Imperfect Murder' & 'The Doorman' | THR
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:28Published
Netflix’s Haunting of Bly Manor is a puzzle box disguised as a ghost storyPhoto: Eike Schroter/Netflix
Let’s just get this out of the way: the follow-up to Netflix’s excellent horror series The Haunting of Hill House is..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this