Marcus Rashford awarded MBE in Queen's Birthday honors list
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
(CNN)Star footballer turned political activist Marcus Rashford has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his campaign to feed vulnerable children during the coronavirus crisis. The Manchester United and England striker receives an MBE (Member of the British Empire) in the birthday honors list which was postponed from June to reward key workers and others for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Rashford, 22, took the fight to the UK government by campaigning for 1.3 million children to claim...
British Empire States and dominions ruled by the United Kingdom
