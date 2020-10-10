|
Block China’s seat on human rights council over Uighurs, urges Lisa Nandy
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
The UN must be allowed to conduct an inquiry into possible crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, the shadow foreign secretary says Britain must oppose giving China a seat on the UN’s human rights body this week in protest at its abuse of Uighur Muslims, Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary has...
