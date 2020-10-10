|
Álvaro Uribe: Colombian ex-leader released from house arrest
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Former President Álvaro Uribe is being investigated for witness tampering, but he denies the charges.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Álvaro Uribe 31st President of Colombia
Colombia Supreme Court gives Uribe case to attorney general
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Colombia Country in the northwestern part of South America
Amnesty: Killing of Colombia activists result of failed policies
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
'We're being massacred': Colombia accused of failing to stop murders of activistsActivists in Colombia have warned that they continue to face extermination despite the coronavirus pandemic, as Amnesty International accused the country’s..
WorldNews
Rick Ross Shows Off New Chompers He Got in ColombiaRick Ross has reason to smile ... and not just 'cause he's THE Boss, but because he's a Boss with a brand new set of chompers. We're told the rapper recently..
TMZ.com
Colombia: FARC admits to killing former presidential candidate
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:38Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this