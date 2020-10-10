Global  
 

Lindsey Graham in debate forum: Black people can go anywhere in South Carolina if they're 'not liberal'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
"I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate, you just have to share the values of our state," Graham said.
