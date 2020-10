Colombian court releases ex-president Alvaro Uribe from house arrest Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 minute ago )

Ex-president Alvaro Uribe is being investigated for witness tampering and has been accused of having links to paramilitary groups. He had been under house arrest since August. 👓 View full article

