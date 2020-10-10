Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It’s Djokovic-Nadal Yet Again. But This French Open Duel Is Not Like the Others.

NYTimes.com Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal has been essentially unstoppable on clay. Novak Djokovic, though, could be that stopper.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:53Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods [Video]

Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods

In 2020 - the year of quarantining and social distancing - many of us have chosen to eat like a kid again, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that two in three are reverting to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Djokovic to face Nadal in French Open final blockbuster, but not 'biggest match'

 Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster French Open title showdown with Rafael Nadal after a dramatic five-set semi-final victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, but...
News24


Tweets about this