It’s Djokovic-Nadal Yet Again. But This French Open Duel Is Not Like the Others.
Saturday, 10 October 2020 (
2 hours ago) Rafael Nadal has been essentially unstoppable on clay. Novak Djokovic, though, could be that stopper.
