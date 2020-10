Opportunity alert: Flipkart seeks students for 45-day paid internship programme Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Flipkart on Saturday introduced paid internship programme 'Launchpad' for undergraduate students from tier-II cities and beyond to work in its supply chain ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this