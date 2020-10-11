|
Best celebration photos from Texas A&M's upset win over Florida
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Texas A&M upset No. 3-ranked Florida on Saturday in an SEC thriller. The Aggies celebrated at home as they notched their first win over a top-five opponent since 2014.
