'Rest in peace sir': Jack White pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen on 'SNL' by playing special guitar
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Jack White, who replaced Morgan Wallen as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," used his performance to honor the late Eddie Van Halen.
