kbcchanneltv Thailand crash: Bus collides with train, killing 17 https://t.co/LuxJlOJ7pU 6 seconds ago Breaking news feed RT @the_hilight: Thailand crash: Bus collides with train, killing 17 Read Here : https://t.co/HS14MkfefU #follow us to stay updated #the_h… 1 minute ago The Hilight Thailand crash: Bus collides with train, killing 17 Read Here : https://t.co/HS14MkfefU #follow us to stay updated… https://t.co/NpevN11I87 2 minutes ago Zen-site https://t.co/TyONDk1GS6 Thailand crash: Bus collides with train, killing 17 Passengers on the bus were o… https://t.co/1x7BI1NKeM 6 minutes ago baby @null Thailand crash: Bus collides with train, killing 17 Passengers on the bus were o https://t.co/xMv1I3n4F6 6 minutes ago