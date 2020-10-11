Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RCB vs KKR IPL 2020

DNA Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
RCB vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Head to Head
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s men face Virat Kohli’s brigade | Oneindia English 03:22

 Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an intriguing mid-table Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Saturday with both teams battling inconsistency. CSK all-rounder Kedar Jadhav’s selection will be under the scanner after his failure in the defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK [Video]

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020: We can outskill RCB, insists Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje

 Unfazed by the threat posed by the big guns of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje said his team is capable of outperforming their...
Mid-Day

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DC vs KKR IPL 2020

 DC vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11...
DNA

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020

 KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP...
DNA


Tweets about this