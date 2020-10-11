|
New England Patriots shut down practice again after new positive COVID-19 test, per report
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
The New England Patriots shut down practice again on Sunday morning after the team had one new positive test for COVID-19, ESPN reported.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Bill Belichick: Patriots' top priority is players' health, safetyThe Patriots have had three players, including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, test positive for COVID-19 in the last week.
USATODAY.com
Patriots cancel practice after 3 players test positive for COVID-19Stephon Gilmore said he is asymptomatic and "will take this as it comes."
CBS News
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, per reportNew England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from NFL Network.
USATODAY.com
Newton absent as Mahomes and Chiefs beat PatriotsQuarterback Patrick Mahomes throws two touchdown-passes as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 to maintain their undefeated run.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine to depend on clinical trial data: Harsh Vardhan
IndiaTimes
Covid: Second national lockdown possible, says top UK scientistThe UK is at a "precarious point" as coronavirus cases continue to rise, warns Prof Peter Horby.
BBC News
Venkaiah Naidu condoles Delhi's Covid warrior Aarif Khan's demiseVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday conveyed his condolences to the family members of ambulance driver Aarif Khan from Delhi, who passed away due to..
IndiaTimes
ESPN American pay television sports network
Is MLB's expanded postseason here to stay? Everybody pleased with wild-card ratingsMLB and ESPN were happy with the ratings from baseball's best-of-three wild-card series, the first round of the expanded 16-team postseason.
USATODAY.com
ESPN analyst, ex-Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky blasts Matt Patricia's comments: 'It's a bunch of trash'Matt Patricia said "there was a lot of work to do" when he arrived in Detroit. The coach's remark didn't sit well with ex-Lions QB Dan Orlovsky.
USATODAY.com
Chiefs-Patriots COVID-19 tests return negative; Titans have no additional positives, per reportsAccording to ESPN, there were no additional COVID-19 positive tests to report among the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
USATODAY.com
One Titans player, two team personnel test positive Saturday for COVID-19, per reportAnother three members of the Tennessee Titans — one player, two team personnel — tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, ESPN's reported.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this