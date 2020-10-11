Global  
 

New England Patriots shut down practice again after new positive COVID-19 test, per report

USATODAY.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
The New England Patriots shut down practice again on Sunday morning after the team had one new positive test for COVID-19, ESPN reported.
 The Broncos' game against the New England Patriots has been postponed to Monday over concerns about positive COVID-19 cases among the Patriots.

