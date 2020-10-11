Global  
 

Lindsey Graham opponent Jaime Harrison raises record-breaking $57 million since July, campaign says

USATODAY.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, raised more cash in a quarter than any other U.S. Senate candidate in history.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19

Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19 00:36

 Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test. Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the Supreme Court nomination hearing next week for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. According to Business...

Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash [Video]

Sen. Lindsey Graham Stumps For Cash

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is facing stiff competition in South Carolina. He says he’s “being killed financially” by Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:30Published

