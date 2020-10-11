|
Lindsey Graham opponent Jaime Harrison raises record-breaking $57 million since July, campaign says
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham, raised more cash in a quarter than any other U.S. Senate candidate in history.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jaime Harrison American politician
The South Carolina Senate race between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison is now rated a ‘toss-up’ by a prominent analyst.
NYTimes.com
Sen. Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in South Carolina Senate raceA new poll shows Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison neck-and-neck in the Senate race in South Carolina. Jamie Lovegrove,..
CBS News
7 key takeaways from the Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison debateGraham called the virus "serious" but said "we have to move on as a nation." Harrison said there had been "a failure in leadership."
USATODAY.com
Lindsey Graham United States Senator from South Carolina
Lindsey Graham in debate forum: Black people can go anywhere in South Carolina if they're 'not liberal'"I can say without any doubt, you can be an African American and go to the Senate, you just have to share the values of our state," Graham said.
USATODAY.com
Lindsey Graham Says Young Black People, Immigrants Can Go Anywhere if They're ConservativeIt's a breathtaking comment ... Senator Lindsey Graham said South Carolina cops don't pose any problems for Black people and immigrants ... as longs as they're..
TMZ.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Senate Republicans Denounce White House’s Offer for Coronavirus ReliefEven as Democrats held out for more concessions over funding and provisions, it was the deep divisions among Republicans that were standing in the way.
NYTimes.com
Greta Thunberg shows support for Biden in rare political tweetTeen climate-change fighter Greta Thunberg on Saturday showed support for Democrat Joe Biden, urging voters concerned about the environment to make their voices..
WorldNews
Democrats, Facing Critical Supreme Court Battle, Worry Feinstein Is Not Up to the TaskMs. Feinstein, 87, has slowed in recent years and limited her public profile, leading some Democrats to wonder if she can lead them through a consequential..
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
North Carolina voters face upended Senate raceGOP Senator Thom Tillis tested positive for COVID-19, and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham is embroiled in a sexting scandal.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this