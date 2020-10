F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks toextend his championship lead further. The Brit cruised to victory in Belgium,and will be hoping to add to his impressive.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published on September 2, 2020