Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashingNovak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian star 6-0. 6-2, 7-5 in Paris to win his 13th French Open and draw level with Roger Federer at the top of the career Grand Slam charts. Djokovic – who could have become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice if he had won – was philosophical in defeat, choosing to pay tribute...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Nadal wins 13th French Open title

Nadal wins 13th French Open title 01:04

 Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles [Video]

Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles

The 34-year-old Spaniard brought his Grand Slam tally to 20 with a near-perfect performance against the Serbian No1 seed at Roland Garros.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 00:50Published

'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...

 Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets...
WorldNews

Nadal beats Djokovic at French Open, ties Federer's record

 Nadal did not cede a set.
CBS News

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player


French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships


Paris Paris Capital of France

Dozens attack Paris police station [Video]

Dozens attack Paris police station

Around 40 unidentified people armed with metal bars and using fireworks as projectiles tried to storm a police station in the Paris suburbs in the early hours of Sunday morning, officials said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:46Published

Police station near Paris attacked with fireworks

 Police say at least 40 people armed with metal bars attacked the building, causing damage to windows and cars.
BBC News

‘The Mozart of tennis’ – plaudits pour in for French Open champion Iga Swiatek

 “The Polish queen of Paris” and “the Mozart of tennis” were two descriptions of Iga Swiatek as her home country toasted its newest sporting star. The..
WorldNews

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros title

 Rafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
BBC News

Roger Federer Roger Federer Swiss tennis player

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles

 Rafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Novak Djokovic in the last Grand Slam event of the year. His win helped him make history with 20 titles.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues [Video]

Djokovic admits to neck and shoulder issues

Novak Djokovic says he experienced neck and shoulder issues during his French Open quarter-final win against Pablo Carrebo Busta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:22Published
Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start [Video]

Players put in final practice sessions ahead of Roland Garros start

Roland Garros big guns practice ahead of the last Grand Slam of the year beginning on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:53Published

Related news from verified sources

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing

‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing Novak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayUpworthyZee NewsNews24

French Open: Roger Federer hails Rafael Nadal after Spaniard equals his record

 Roger Federer hails his "greatest rival" after Rafael Nadal equals his record of 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles in devastating fashion.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayNews24

French Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev lead array of young players into Round 4

 Much is always made of the age of the best players in the world, the triumvirate of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer—the owners of more Major...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this