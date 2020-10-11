|
‘I was outplayed by a better player,’ admits Novak Djokovic after Rafael Nadal French Open thrashing
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic admitted he was beaten by ‘a better player’ on the day after losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal. Nadal overpowered the Serbian star 6-0. 6-2, 7-5 in Paris to win his 13th French Open and draw level with Roger Federer at the top of the career Grand Slam charts. Djokovic – who could have become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice if he had won – was philosophical in defeat, choosing to pay tribute...
Tennis: Rafael Nadal thrashes Novak Djokovic to extend record at French Open to 13 titles
'Masterclass of the highest order': Rafael Nadal DESTROYS Novak Djokovic to win French Open title, ...Rafael Nadal produced an astonishing performance at the French Open on Sunday to win his 13th title at Roland Garros, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets...
Nadal beats Djokovic at French Open, ties Federer's recordNadal did not cede a set.
Dozens attack Paris police station
Police station near Paris attacked with fireworksPolice say at least 40 people armed with metal bars attacked the building, causing damage to windows and cars.
‘The Mozart of tennis’ – plaudits pour in for French Open champion Iga Swiatek“The Polish queen of Paris” and “the Mozart of tennis” were two descriptions of Iga Swiatek as her home country toasted its newest sporting star. The..
French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to win 13th Roland Garros titleRafael Nadal produces one of his finest French Open displays to stun Novak Djokovic and equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam men's titles.
Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in French Open to tie Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titlesRafael Nadal had little trouble getting past Novak Djokovic in the last Grand Slam event of the year. His win helped him make history with 20 titles.
