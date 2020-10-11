|
‘I want to tell them I’m sorry’: Oscar Pistorius pleads for forgiveness of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp's family
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Convicted killer and former paralympian Oscar Pistorius has pleaded for forgiveness from the family of his victim, saying: “I want to tell them I'm sorry.” The South African sprinter was jailed for 13 years for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his Pretoria home in...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Oscar Pistorius South African Paralympic athlete
Reeva Steenkamp South African model
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
Ferraris and frustration: Two faces of South Africa's corruption battleTwo images emerged this week offering starkly contradictory perspectives on the struggle against graft.
BBC News
Protesters push for reform after police shot and killed teen with Down syndrome in South AfricaA deadly police shooting of a South African teenager with Down syndrome has sparked protests as activists demand changes to law enforcement. This comes as the..
CBS News
South Africa white farmers condemned for storming Senekal courthouseThe protesters wanted the police to hand over suspects in a farmer's murder.
BBC News
South African farmers erupt over brutal slayingsChaotic scenes have played out in South Africa's Free State province, where farmers have taken to the streets after two brutal slayings that have sparked..
New Zealand Herald
Pretoria Administrative capital of South Africa
South Africa: Gauteng rail service disrupted by vandalism
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:46Published
South African bikers protest against attacks on farmers
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this