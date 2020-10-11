‘I want to tell them I’m sorry’: Oscar Pistorius pleads for forgiveness of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp's family Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Convicted killer and former paralympian Oscar Pistorius has pleaded for forgiveness from the family of his victim, saying: “I want to tell them I'm sorry.” The Convicted killer and former paralympian Oscar Pistorius has pleaded for forgiveness from the family of his victim, saying: “I want to tell them I'm sorry.” The South African sprinter was jailed for 13 years for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his Pretoria home in... 👓 View full article

