Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s record Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

NÜRBURG, NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher ’s record of 91 wins as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it. Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at the Eifel Grand Prix. “Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,”... 👓 View full article

