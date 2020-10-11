|
Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s record
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
NÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it. Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at the Eifel Grand Prix. “Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,”...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins at Eifel F1 GPMercedes driver matches 19-year-old record at the Nürburgring Seventh win of 2020 edges him closer to German’s tally of titles Related: F1: Lewis Hamilton..
WorldNews
Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher record with 91st winLewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories during an eventful Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
BBC News
Michael Schumacher German racing driver
Nürburg Place in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
Germany Country in Central Europe
Seventh time lucky - Germany finally claim first Nations League winGermany claim a first Nations League win with victory over Ukraine in a game where 20,000 fans were allowed at Kyiv's Olympic Stadium.
BBC News
Berlin Liebig 34 squat: German police evict dozensOfficers clear a rare building still housing anarchists after decades of gentrification in the city.
BBC News
Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:56Published
German footballer banned for EIGHT years for attacking refereeA goalkeeper in lower league football in Germany has been banned from participating in the sport for eight years after attacking a referee during a game. The..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this