Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s record

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher’s recordNÜRBURG, Germany (AP) — Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins as unbeatable. Now he’s matched it. Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at the Eifel Grand Prix. “Seeing his dominance, I don’t think anyone, and especially me, didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it’s an incredible honor and it’s going to take some time to get used to,”...
Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers [Video]

Lewis Hamilton versus Michael Schumacher in numbers

Lewis Hamilton has matched Michael Schumacher’s victory record following histriumph at the Eifel Grand Prix. The British driver, who is also set to equalSchumacher’s all-time tally of seven World Championships this season, hasjoined the German on 91 victories.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins at Eifel F1 GP

 Mercedes driver matches 19-year-old record at the Nürburgring Seventh win of 2020 edges him closer to German’s tally of titles Related: F1: Lewis Hamilton..
WorldNews

Eifel Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher record with 91st win

 Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race victories during an eventful Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring.
BBC News

