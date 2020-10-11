|
Confused Eric Trump Says Dad Is Getting Cured by His Own ‘Vaccine’
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Presidential son Eric Trump apparently thinks that a coronavirus vaccine has been fully developed and his father took it after he caught the virus in order to defeat COVID-19. If you are confused by that, you aren’t alone. Eric Trump appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning to discuss President Donald Trump’s return to public events and campaign rallies despite his recent hospitalization for coronavirus. Prior to the younger Trump’s interview, guest host Jonathan Karl told viewers that the White House refused their request to bring on public health experts from the coronavirus task force....
