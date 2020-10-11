‘Mysterious’ decline in Jammu & Kashmir’s Covid-19 cases, explained

Missing SPO's associate nabbed in Budgam encounter: Kashmir IGP



Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar informed that the forces have arrested Jahangir Bhat, the associate of SPO Altaf Hassan Bhat, both of whom had decamped recently with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines. "Special Police Officer Altaf Hassan Bhat, posted in Budgam, had decamped with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines, two days back along with his friend Jahangir Bhat. Area was cordoned by security forces and firing had ensued. SPO managed to escape, Jahangir was nabbed," said Kashmir IGP.

