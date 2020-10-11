Global  
 

‘Mysterious’ decline in Jammu & Kashmir’s Covid-19 cases, explained

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
‘Mysterious’ decline in Jammu & Kashmir’s Covid-19 cases, explainedFrom a peak of over 1,600 daily Covid-19 cases in mid-September to just 600-odd daily fresh cases in October, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a dramatic decline in coronavirus infection numbers over the last few weeks. However, according to an official document, the decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases has occurred due to a sharp decline in sampling and...
News video: Covid: Centre briefs on re-infections, death in comorbid cases & recoveries

Covid: Centre briefs on re-infections, death in comorbid cases & recoveries 10:57

 About 47 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been recorded among those aged below 60 years, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been of male patients while 30 percent of fatalities from...

