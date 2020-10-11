|
‘Mysterious’ decline in Jammu & Kashmir’s Covid-19 cases, explained
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
From a peak of over 1,600 daily Covid-19 cases in mid-September to just 600-odd daily fresh cases in October, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a dramatic decline in coronavirus infection numbers over the last few weeks. However, according to an official document, the decline in the number of Covid-19 positive cases has occurred due to a sharp decline in sampling and...
