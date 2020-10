Lithuania election: Soaring unemployment the big issue ahead of Sunday poll



Voters will choose a new parliament on Sunday as the centre-right coalition government faces strong criticism over soaring unemployment. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago

Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls



Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. The comment was made weeks.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27 Published 2 weeks ago