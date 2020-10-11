Global  
 

'A day to reflect and support': Tan France, Demi Lovato, more stars celebrate National Coming Out Day

USATODAY.com Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Stars including Demi Lovato, Tan France and Ellen DeGeneres are sharing stories, photos and posts in honor of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Demi Lovato to host Facebook Watch's Coming Out Day Special

Demi Lovato to host Facebook Watch's Coming Out Day Special 00:45

 Demi Lovato is set to host Facebook Watch’s upcoming ‘Coming Out Day 2020’ special alongside Tan France.

Demi Lovato loves her body after she 'finally let go' of eating issues

 Demi Lovato is finally happy with her body after quitting dieting. The 28-year-old Skyscraper star took to Instagram on Friday to show off a string of new..
Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Wants Folks To Stop Bullying Him Over Split

 Demi Lovato's ex-fiance looks and sounds pretty broken up over their split ... he says he still hasn't spoken to her, and he's tired of people bullying him..
Demi Lovato to co-host coming out special [Video]

Demi Lovato to co-host coming out special

Demi Lovato has signed on to co-host Facebook Watch’s upcoming virtual Coming Out Day 2020 special.

'Wearing my rainbow mouthpiece was a reminder of what I'd overcome'

 People from across the world of sport share their stories with BBC Sport as part of National Coming Out Day.
'The person that I've always been': LGBTQ community shares stories for National Coming Out Day

 Sunday is the 32nd annual National Coming Out Day. LGBTQ community members share stories of overcoming struggle, finding freedom and supporting others.
Anne Heche says romance with Ellen DeGeneres got her fired from 'multimillion-dollar movie deal'

 On "Dancing With the Stars," Anne Heche opened up about the early days of her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama [Video]

Alec Baldwin offers support to Ellen DeGeneres as she fights toxic talk show drama

Alec Baldwin has joined the ranks of the celebrities supporting Ellen DeGeneres as she attempts to bounce back from a potentially career-destroying expose about working conditions on her talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres staff not happy with season premiere apology

Ellen DeGeneres' apology to her current and former talk show employees has fallen flat as jaded staffers accuse her of using their issues to pump up ratings.

'A day to reflect and support': Tan France, Demi Lovato, more stars celebrate National Coming Out Day

 Stars including Demi Lovato, Tan France and Ellen DeGeneres are sharing stories, photos and posts in honor of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11.
Anne Heche Reveals How Ellen DeGeneres Romance Affected Her Career

 Anne Heche famously dated Ellen DeGeneres over two decades ago and she’s opening up about how their relationship affected her career. The actress, now 51,...
More Trouble For Ellen? Her Talk Show Loses 25% Of Viewers In One Week

 It really isn’t Ellen DeGeneres‘ year. Once dubbed the “The Queen of Daytime TV” taking over Oprah Winfrey’s mantle and with a $50m-a-year contract, it...
