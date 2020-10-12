|
US Election 2020: Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The ad appears to show Dr Anthony Fauci praising Donald Trump, but he is talking about his own work.
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad takes him 'out of context,' insists he didn't endorse anyoneThe popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases rebukes being used in President Trump's latest campaign ad.
USATODAY.com
Fauci pushes back on use of comments in Trump campaign adThe clip of Fauci is from a March interview with Fox News, in which he addresses the coordinated federal response to the coronavirus.
CBS News
Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls Out Trump For Misleading Coronavirus Campaign AdDr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back on Donald Trump in a big way, calling shenanigans on a new campaign ad that makes it look like the good Doc is endorsing the..
TMZ.com
White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony FauciWASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
The Lincoln Project's campaign against TrumpA group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News
Inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President TrumpA group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News
Would the Lincoln Project have supported Bernie Sanders?If Bernie Sanders had become the Democratic presidential nominee, would the anti-Trump group have supported his candidacy?
CBS News
Trump’s Virus Treatment Revives Questions About Unchecked Nuclear AuthorityEven before the president was given mood-altering drugs, there was a movement to end the commander in chief’s sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.
NYTimes.com
