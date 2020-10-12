Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Election 2020: Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading

BBC News Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The ad appears to show Dr Anthony Fauci praising Donald Trump, but he is talking about his own work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad takes him 'out of context,' insists he didn't endorse anyone

 The popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases rebukes being used in President Trump's latest campaign ad.
USATODAY.com

Fauci pushes back on use of comments in Trump campaign ad

 The clip of Fauci is from a March interview with Fox News, in which he addresses the coordinated federal response to the coronavirus.
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls Out Trump For Misleading Coronavirus Campaign Ad

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back on Donald Trump in a big way, calling shenanigans on a new campaign ad that makes it look like the good Doc is endorsing the..
TMZ.com

White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony Fauci

 WASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were..
WorldNews

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

The Lincoln Project's campaign against Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Would the Lincoln Project have supported Bernie Sanders?

 If Bernie Sanders had become the Democratic presidential nominee, would the anti-Trump group have supported his candidacy?
CBS News

Trump’s Virus Treatment Revives Questions About Unchecked Nuclear Authority

 Even before the president was given mood-altering drugs, there was a movement to end the commander in chief’s sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Practicing What Dad Preaches, Fauci's Daughters Won't Visit At Thanksgiving [Video]

Practicing What Dad Preaches, Fauci's Daughters Won't Visit At Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he and his wife would be thrilled if their three daughters came to spend Thanksgiving with them in Washington, D.C. But according to Business Insider, the daughters intend to..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal' [Video]

Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal'

Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:45Published
Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

After Bin Laden’s Niece, Trump Gets Endorsement From Taliban – OpEd

After Bin Laden’s Niece, Trump Gets Endorsement From Taliban – OpEd Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told CBS News [1] in a phone interview Sunday, "We hope he will win the election and wind up US military presence in...
Eurasia Review

Beware Of Trump’s October (November?) Surprise – Analysis

Beware Of Trump’s October (November?) Surprise – Analysis In the 2020 election, Americans’ national priorities, discontent with the Trump administration and its economic and pandemic failures would seem to work for...
Eurasia Review

Eric Trump confuses COVID treatment with a vaccine during meltdown on ABC

 Donald Trump's not the only Trump going on rambling televised rants this week.  On Sunday morning, Eric Trump appeared on ABC's This Week where he had what...
Mashable Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this