US Election 2020: Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading

The popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases rebukes being used in President Trump's latest campaign ad.

The clip of Fauci is from a March interview with Fox News, in which he addresses the coordinated federal response to the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back on Donald Trump in a big way, calling shenanigans on a new campaign ad that makes it look like the good Doc is endorsing the..

WASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were..

A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..

A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..

If Bernie Sanders had become the Democratic presidential nominee, would the anti-Trump group have supported his candidacy?

Even before the president was given mood-altering drugs, there was a movement to end the commander in chief’s sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

Practicing What Dad Preaches, Fauci's Daughters Won't Visit At Thanksgiving



Dr. Anthony Fauci says he and his wife would be thrilled if their three daughters came to spend Thanksgiving with them in Washington, D.C. But according to Business Insider, the daughters intend to.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 4 days ago

Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal'



Dr. Fauci warns that Trump's COVID-19 recovery could soon go into 'reversal' Credit: nypost Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago