Anthony Fauci criticises Donald Trump for using his words out of context

WorldNews Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Anthony Fauci criticises Donald Trump for using his words out of contextDr Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, has criticised Donald Trump’s reelection campaign for using his words out of context to make it appear as if he was praising the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Fauci said in a statement to CNN on Sunday. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP [Republican] campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago...
US Election 2020: Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad quote misleading

 The ad appears to show Dr Anthony Fauci praising Donald Trump, but he is talking about his own work.
BBC News

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Trump campaign ad takes him 'out of context,' insists he didn't endorse anyone

 The popular director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases rebukes being used in President Trump's latest campaign ad.
USATODAY.com

Fauci pushes back on use of comments in Trump campaign ad

 The clip of Fauci is from a March interview with Fox News, in which he addresses the coordinated federal response to the coronavirus.
CBS News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Calls Out Trump For Misleading Coronavirus Campaign Ad

 Dr. Anthony Fauci is pushing back on Donald Trump in a big way, calling shenanigans on a new campaign ad that makes it look like the good Doc is endorsing the..
TMZ.com

CBS Evening News, October 11th, 2020

 Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus; Boeing 737 Max to return after being grounded after deadly crashes
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Denier's plea after actions killed two family members

 "I'd love to take it back. I'd love to still have him and her here."Tony Green was a Covid-19 denier. The Dallas man, a supporter of Donald Trump, believed the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump hoping to strike last-minute nuclear arms deal with Putin before election: report

 President Trump is hoping to strike a last-minute nuclear arms deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the Nov. 3 election, Axios reported on Sunday...
WorldNews

The Lincoln Project's campaign against Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Inside the Lincoln Project's campaign against President Trump

 A group of longtime Republican strategists who have worked with the likes of John McCain and George W. Bush have launched a scorching campaign against the..
CBS News

Rick Wilson on racism in the Republican Party

 The Republican media consultant and ad maker says the Republican Party must confront its racist members: "We never purged them"
CBS News

Parties Offer Divergent Portraits of Barrett as Senate Opens Hearings

 Democrats will portray President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee as an ideologue, while Republicans will paint her as an accomplished working mother.
NYTimes.com

