Anthony Fauci criticises Donald Trump for using his words out of context Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dr Dr Anthony Fauci , the US’s top infectious disease expert, has criticised Donald Trump ’s reelection campaign for using his words out of context to make it appear as if he was praising the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. “In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate,” Fauci said in a statement to CNN on Sunday. “The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP [ Republican ] campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago... 👓 View full article

