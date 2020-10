You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Victorian Premier's department secretary Chris Eccles resigns after hotel quarantine inquiry analysed phone records Chris Eccles, Victoria's most senior public servant, has resigned after being asked to hand his phone records to the state's hotel quarantine inquiry.

SBS 2 hours ago



Vic Premier's department secretary resigns Chris Eccles, Victoria's most senior public servant, has resigned after being asked to hand his phone records to the state's hotel quarantine inquiry.

SBS 3 hours ago



Victoria's top public servant Chris Eccles resigns Victoria's top public servant Chris Eccles, the secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet, has resigned after being asked to hand his phone records to...

Brisbane Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this