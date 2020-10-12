Global
Sir Dragonet owners secure Boss for Cox Plate
Sir Dragonet owners secure Boss for Cox Plate
Monday, 12 October 2020
1 week ago
)
Jockey Glen Boss will partner with Sir Dragonet in the Cox Plate after original booking Hugh Bowman was suspended.
