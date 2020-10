You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anushka Sharma hits back at Sunil Gavaskar over distasteful remark, what did he say | Oneindia News



Cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for remarks about Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma in his commentary during an IPL match. Anushka Sharma.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this