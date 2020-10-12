Global  
 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils new proposals to stimulate economic demand

Hindu Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled new proposals to stimulate demand in the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing a pr
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Central govt employees to get cash incentives to spur economy | Oneindia News

Central govt employees to get cash incentives to spur economy | Oneindia News 01:31

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new schemes on Monday, 12th October, to spur the economy. Significantly, she said that ahead of Diwali, a special festival advance of Rs 10,000 would be given to all Central government employees and that government employees would get cash payments in...

Sensex ends 84 points higher, Nifty closes above 11,900

 Markets ended in green following the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements to revive economic growth and boost festive demand in the economy.
Zee News


