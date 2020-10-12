|
Australians sign Kevin Rudd's call for inquiry into Murdoch influence
Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
More than 100,000 people support Kevin Rudd's call for a probe into Rupert Murdoch's media influence.
|
|
